 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Consumer Demand Fuels Carvana Upgrade

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Consumer Demand Fuels Carvana Upgrade

Carvana Co.'s (NYSE: CVNA) inventory has recovered to more than 32,000 units in 2021 and appears well-positioned to meet rising consumer demand, according to BofA Securities.

The Carvana Analyst: Nat Schindler upgraded the rating for Carvana from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $285 to $350.

The Carvana Thesis: BofA’s research team has raised the auto sales forecasts for the U.S. while reducing the North American production forecasts, Schindler said in the upgrade note.

While demand remained resilient in the U.S. and North America in the first few months of 2021, production is challenged by semiconductor shortages and other supply chain disruptions, he added.

“The resulting tighter supply supports used car sales and shifts competitive emphasis in 2021 to inventory levels,” the analyst wrote.

While stating that used vehicle demand and pricing have risen over the past five quarters, Schindler added, “We think continued momentum in U.S. demand into 2H2021 will drive healthy sales growth for companies with well-stocked inventories.”

“Based on recent inventory data for Carvana, Vroom and Carmax as well as industry data on U.S. sales and pricing, we think there is likely upside to consensus units and GPU growth in 1H21 that could persist through 2021,” he said further.

CVNA Price Action: Shares of Carvana had risen by 3.41% to $294.99 at the time of publication Monday.

(Photo: Carvana)

Latest Ratings for CVNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVNA)

Why Is Carvana's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Carvana
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2021
The World's Newest Billionaires: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West And Carvana's CEO
Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities cars Nat Schindler vehiclesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KPTISVB LeerinkMaintains15.0
PHXNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On4.0
AMTBJanney Montgomery ScottUpgrades23.5
ROSTOTR GlobalUpgrades
OMCMacquarieUpgrades93.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com