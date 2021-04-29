 Skip to main content

Roku Stock Gets Upgrade: Find Out Why

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Advertisers are likely to continue shifting from linear TV to over-the-top on-demand, which is where Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has “dominant market share, a rapidly growing user base, and superior targeting capabilities,” according to Wedbush.

The Roku Analyst: Michael Pachter upgraded the rating for Roku from Neutral to Outperform, while maintaining the price target at $475.

The Roku Thesis: The current pace of Roku’s revenue growth appears sustainable, since the migration of advertising from linear TV to OTT has only just begun and the company’s international expansion is also in early stages, Pachter said in the upgrade note.

Roku could report its first-quarter revenues and EBITDA ahead of the Street estimates when it posts results on May 6 after market close, the analyst mentions.

“We expect Roku to maintain its FY:21 outlook for continued growth with moderate deceleration in 2H given tough comparisons,” he added.

“While Roku’s share price is likely to remain volatile as expectations are high against a rich valuation, we think the recent pullback provides an attractive entry-point,” Pachter wrote further.

ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku had risen by 0.98% to $361.25 at the time of publication Thursday morning.

(Photo: Roku)

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Michael Pachter on-demand TV television WedbushAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

