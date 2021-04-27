 Skip to main content

Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $151 per share.

"We are bullish on the market opportunity in the US for OSB and iGaming, forecasting a $32B TAM, with greater probability-weighted upside risk relative to downside risk, in our view," Needham analyst Bernie McTernan wrote in a note.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S.

Penn National Gaming's stock was trading 6% higher at $95.68 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $142 and a 52-week low of $14.31.

Latest Ratings for PENN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLORBC CapitalMaintains94.0
AJRDCanaccord GenuityMaintains51.0
LIICredit SuisseMaintains308.0
BXArgus ResearchMaintains100.0
SBACCredit SuisseMaintains312.0
