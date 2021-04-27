Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $151 per share.
"We are bullish on the market opportunity in the US for OSB and iGaming, forecasting a $32B TAM, with greater probability-weighted upside risk relative to downside risk, in our view," Needham analyst Bernie McTernan wrote in a note.
Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S.
Penn National Gaming's stock was trading 6% higher at $95.68 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $142 and a 52-week low of $14.31.
Latest Ratings for PENN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas