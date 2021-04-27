 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Will Be A Key Winner In Autonomous Vehicle Race Says Gene Munster
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Will Be A Key Winner In Autonomous Vehicle Race Says Gene Munster

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be one of the key winners in the autonomous vehicle race, Gene Munster, founder and managing partner of Loup Ventures, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Tesla reported earnings-per-share of $0.93 and revenue of $10.4 billion on Tuesday. The company has come under scrutiny after one of its vehicles reportedly crashed with no one driving. CEO Elon Musk said on the conference call Tuesday that data showed the autopilot was not engaged. He criticized the media for stating otherwise.

Related Link: Tesla's Revenue Rises 74% To $10.4B In Q1

In terms of Tesla, investors have to look at the cash burn in context with the growth story the company is trying to build, Munster said. Full self-driving is probably three to five years away, he added. 

Tesla will benefit from autonomy, he said, adding that company transformations take longer than expected, but ultimately are "more impactful than we can ever imagine."

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 3.44% at $712.66 at last check Tuesday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Transmission: Chip Shortage Hits EV Production; Specific Tires For Performance EVs
Where Are Tesla's Profits Coming From? (Hint: It's Not Cars)
Tech Time: Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Reporting After Close Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla Trades Lower After Earnings: Here's A Technical Look At The Chart
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Autonomy electric vehicles EVs TeslaAnalyst Color Earnings News

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACICredit SuisseMaintains20.0
TNETCredit SuisseMaintains85.0
NYCBCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
CNICredit SuisseMaintains122.0
JCIOTR GlobalUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com