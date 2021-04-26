BofA Initiates Buy For Futu Holdings On Growth Momentum
Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) provides a comprehensive online financial services platform that is expanding to capture investment demand from more countries, according to BofA Securities.
The Futu Holdings Analyst: Emma Xu initiated coverage of Futu Holdings with a Buy rating and a price target of $195.
The Futu Holdings Thesis: Although the company generated a 95% compounded annual growth rate in paying clients between 2016 and 2020 to 517,000, this represents merely 4.3% of its user base, Xu said in the initiation note.
The analyst mentioned 5 reasons for the Buy rating:
- The company’s fast-growing client base and large addressable market
- Operating leverage it has from cross-selling opportunities and economies of scale
- Technology leadership given its “first-mover advantage, Tencent’s support and continued R&D investments”
- Increased user engagement and retention from its social community
- “Upside from U.S. self-clearing system in the near term and wealth management platform in the medium term.”
“We forecast EPS to grow at 57% CAGR in 2020-23E. Our 2021E earnings are based on 700k new paying clients, and QoQ decline in average assets per client and trading velocity,” she further wrote.
FUTU Price Action: Shares of Futu Holdings had risen by 0.69% to $144.80 at the time of publication Monday.
(Photo: Scott Graham via Unsplash)
Latest Ratings for FUTU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
