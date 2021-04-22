 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Analyst is Bullish About AT&T Stock After Earnings Report

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Analyst is Bullish About AT&T Stock After Earnings Report

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its first-quarter revenues and earnings ahead of expectations. The focus of the results was on wireless subscriber growth, given the company’s better-than-expected net additions in the quarter, according to BofA Securities.

The AT&T Analyst: David Barden maintained a Buy rating for AT&T, with the price target unchanged at $36.

The AT&T Thesis: The current share price reflects “only negative storylines,” Barden said in the note.

AT&T reported its first-quarter earnings at 86 cents per share, ahead of the Street estimate of 78 cents a share. Consolidated revenue came in at $43.9 billion, surpassing the consensus of $42.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was also better than expected, the analyst mentioned.

“Heading into results, we believe the focus was on wireless subscriber growth after a strong 4Q20, and HBO Max subscriber growth ahead of its June 2021 international launch,” he added.

“Post-paid net additions of +823k beat our +119k and consensus of +282k while key post-paid phone net adds of +595k also beat consensus of +248k and our +251k … Prepaid net adds of +279k beat our -58k estimate and compares to the Street at +48k,” Barden wrote.

T Price Action: Shares of AT&T had risen by 3.79% to $31.25 at the time of publication Thursday.

(Photo: AT&T)

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021OppenheimerDowngradesOutperformPerform
Jan 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Mid-Day Market Update: Qualtrics International Jumps After Q1 Results; Evolus Shares Slide
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Southwest Airlines, AT&T Or AMC?
It Seems Netflix Has Been Dethroned
American, Southwest, Alaska Report Today With Focus On Summer Travel Demand
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; AT&T Tops Q1 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities David Barden telecommunicationsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICADGuggenheimInitiates Coverage On24.0
SMBKRaymond JamesUpgrades27.0
WNSNeedhamMaintains88.0
EFXNeedhamMaintains260.0
GOOGLJefferiesMaintains2,700.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com