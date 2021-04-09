 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Remains Bullish On Clover Health With Improving Visibility Into Growth

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Remains Bullish On Clover Health With Improving Visibility Into Growth

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) has been chosen by the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) to participate in Direct Contracting (DC) across 10 states.

While the news is not surprising, the program’s official launch is positive for the company, according to BofA Securities.

The Clover Health Investments Analyst: Kevin Fischbeck maintained a Buy rating for Clover Health Investments, with the price target unchanged at $15.

The Clover Health Investments Thesis: Clover’s participation in 10 states implies that “the model is resonating with physicians across the country and adds some credibility to their forecasts,” Fischbeck said in the note.

Although the CMS program is in early stages and there is no hard data on membership, the company is “uniquely positioned to capitalize on the Direct Contract opportunity given the scalability of Clover assistant and its proven track record of managing open networks through its PPO plans,” the analyst wrote.

“We are particularly encouraged by the fact that CLOV is operating Direct Contracting in 4 new states where it doesn’t have MA membership, a bullish sign that doctors are willing to do DC without a prior relationship with CLOV, and a fact which should help CLOV expand MA plans into these states over time,” he added.

CLOV Price Action: Shares of Clover Health Investments had declined by 4.86% to $8.42 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo: Hans Eiskonen via Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for CLOV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CLOV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLOV)

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Clover Health Could Bounce At Support Level: Technical Levels To Watch
What's Going On With CLOV Stock And TWTR Stock Today?
Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Kevin FischbeckAnalyst Color Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GDWolfe ResearchDowngrades
QRTEAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On
ABB of A SecuritiesDowngrades42.0
VCTRB of A SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
BSIGB of A SecuritiesUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com