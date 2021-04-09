 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Names HubSpot Top Software Stock: Here's Why

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:
BofA Names HubSpot Top Software Stock: Here's Why

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is a top pick when considering the 4Ms of market, moat, management, and margins, according to BofA Securities.

The HubSpot Analyst: Brad Sills initiated coverage of HubSpot with a Buy rating and a price target of $600.

The HubSpot Thesis: HubSpot addresses a total addressable market estimated at more than $86.7 billion, Sills said in the initiation note.

The company has “a combined market share of only 1% in these markets,” but has a “formidable competitive moat,” which stems from a large installed base of more than 103,000 customers and a “robust partner network of hundreds of digital marketing agencies and a large inbound sales organization,” the analyst said. He added that the HubSpot suite spans marketing, sales, service, and CMS.

Given all these factors, Sills believes HubSpot is “well-positioned to continue gaining share in the vast SMB front office applications industry” and has a “long runway for 25%+ revenue growth.”

HubSpot is “a top pick in our coverage universe and in the large cap group,” he further wrote.

HUBS Price Action: Shares of HubSpot had declined by 2.67% to $500.48 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo: HubSpot)

Latest Ratings for HUBS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesReinstatesBuy
Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUBS)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: HubSpot
HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan Injured In Snowmobile Accident
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
'Shine On You Crazy Diamond': Analysts Respond To HubSpot's Earnings
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; HubSpot Shares Spike
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2.5%; Energy Shares Spike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Brad Sills Digital Marketing marketingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UNHMizuhoMaintains394.0
IQVMizuhoMaintains218.0
HONJP MorganMaintains250.0
RPMRBC CapitalMaintains92.0
PAYCBarclaysMaintains425.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com