 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snowflake Analyst Gives Stock Outperform Rating, But Cautions Near-Term Volatility
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Snowflake Analyst Gives Stock Outperform Rating, But Cautions Near-Term Volatility

Data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stands out as one of the select few software companies that face a large growth opportunity, according to Evercore ISI.

The Snowflake Analyst: Kirk Materne initiated coverage of Snowflake's stock with an Outperform rating and $311 price target.

The Snowflake Thesis: Snowflake directly addresses the rapid growth and democratization of data within organizations, Materne wrote in the initiation note. Snowflake happens to be a market leader in the space, yet its market share of the $78 billion total addressable market (in 2024) stands at just 1.2%.

Snowflake has only 4,000 customers on its platform, which is a small fraction compared to a company like VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) that boasts 500,000. As such, Snowflake is in the very early innings of a multi-year long growth trajectory so its revenue growth potential and margin expansion represent a "huge opportunity."

The research firm is estimating Snowflake can generate a 60% compounded annual growth rate through 2025.

However, investors should be cautioned that Snowflake is "not for the faint of heart" as shares are already trading at a premium on nearly every metric, the analyst wrote. Most notably, the stock is trading at 32 times 2022 EV/revenue so the bullish case will "play out over multiple years" and not just a few quarters.

SNOW Price Action: Shares of Snowflake were trading higher by around 5.24% Friday morning at $228.40.

(Photo: Zdenek Machacek via Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2021UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Snowflake's Price Action Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
What's Happening With SNOW Stock And AZN Stock Tuesday?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
Intelligent Trading With TradeUI's Stock, Option Order Flow Insights
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: News Corp, Microsoft, Snowflake, Walmart And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud Kirk Materne softwareAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CYADJonesTradingDowngrades
FLNGBTIGDowngrades
CEQPCapital One FinancialUpgrades29.0
AHCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.0
BABAMacquarieReiterates407.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com