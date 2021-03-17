 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Hershey's Stock Is Sweet For Investors
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Why Hershey's Stock Is Sweet For Investors

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is among the best-positioned food companies amid the surge in commodity costs as cocoa prices have remained stable, according to Piper Sandler.

The Hershey Company Analyst: Michael Lavery upgraded Hershey Company's stock rating from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $147 to $175.

The Hershey Thesis: Cocoa costs are relatively flat versus 2020 levels despite inflationary trends playing out elsewhere, Lavery wrote in the upgrade note.

This would act as a potential catalyst for Hershey given much better input costs versus its peers. In fact, the company could see just 1% to 2% in higher costs over the next four quarters before any offsets from productivity or pricing increase.

Meanwhile, Hershey spends 6% to 7% of total sales on marketing and this can translate to better brand equity and pricing power with consumers, the analyst wrote. By contrast, rival food companies typically allocate 3% to 4% of sales on marketing.

Finally, the company's top-line momentum is trending better than expected after measured U.S. retail sales grew 7.5% from the start of 2021 through March 7. Hershey is on track to exceed prior estimates of 2% U.S. organic growth for the first quarter, although this outlook depends on the timing of Easter purchases.

The research firm's revised $175 price target is 25 times 2022 estimated EPS of $7 versus a prior multiple of 21 times. The higher multiple is attributed to better visibility for Hershey's cost outlook.

HSY Price Action: Shares of Hershey were trading higher by 0.7% Wednesday morning at $154.55.

(Photo: Hershey)

 

Latest Ratings for HSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Feb 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Feb 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSY)

Hershey Goes Chocolate-Free With New Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups
Hershey Debuts Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
What Kellogg, Hershey And More Revealed At The CAGNY Conference
Nestlé To Roll Out Vegan Version Of KitKat Chocolate Bar
S. Prestley Blake, Co-founder Of Friendly's Restaurant Chain, Dies At 106
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chocolate food Inflation Michael LaveryAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDBairdMaintains235.0
NKECowen & Co.Maintains173.0
CVXEvercore ISI GroupMaintains130.0
CRWDDA DavidsonMaintains250.0
WDAYCanaccord GenuityMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com