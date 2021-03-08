 Skip to main content

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Reveals Changes She Made In Her Portfolio

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 5:55pm   Comments
Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that our world continues to move towards digitization and technology and that is not going away with the reopening. It will continue to accelerate and it will become a new normal, she added.

Gibson said that a lot of the tech companies that have pulled back tremendously over the past week are buying opportunities. She had to jump back in Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) when it dropped to $203. But it is no longer a rising tide lifting all boats, said Gibson.

She sold Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) a while back because of the supply chain issues and delivery issues.

The only index she owns is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM) because her expertise isn't there, but she expects the global growth story to continue and that is the place she wants to be.

The U.S. market is a stock picker's market, said Gibson. She is buying Square and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). She is keeping Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and she is not necessarily adding to certain names in her portfolio, but she is adding to names that have long-term growth opportunities and growth stories. She expects a tremendous 2021.

