Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Turns Bearish On Kroger Ahead Of Tough Comparisons
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Turns Bearish On Kroger Ahead Of Tough Comparisons

Grocery chain Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) faces difficult comparisons ahead and the stock's valuation could be pressured by negative identical sales in fiscal 2022.

The Kroger Analyst: BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Kroger's stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target lowered from $40 to $28.

The Kroger Thesis: The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge of demand for stockpiling and the upcoming one-year anniversary means Kroger's identical sales will trend negative, Ohmes wrote in the note.

The trend of year-over-year sales declines should start next week as peak stockpiling likely took place in the third week of March 2020. At that time, supermarket sales were up 96% year-over-year compared to 2019.

Related Link: Can Grocers Sustain The 'Pre-Christmas Bump'?

Kroger may also feel the need for more aggressive promotional activity in 2021 and its ongoing build-out and scaling of Ocado face challenges amid the shift towards same-day pickup and delivery.

Finally, the combination of potential stimulus payments, along with pent-up demand for restaurants, could add even more pressure for the food retailer group as a whole.

Bottom line, Kroger's stock is trading at 12 times P/E, and this "leaves room for downside" as the grocery segment will likely return to "normal," the analyst wrote.

KR Price Action: Shares of Kroger were trading lower by 1.6% Tuesday at $33.05.

(Photo: Virginia Retail via Wikimedia Commons)

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead
AppHarvest Completes Merger With Novus Capital, Expected To Begin Trading Monday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2021
Markets Shift To Risk-Off After Fed Meeting, And Ahead Of Apple, Tesla Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Coronavirus food Food RetailersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVNWells FargoMaintains210.0
TREXDA DavidsonMaintains95.0
MTBRBC CapitalMaintains166.0
PANWDA DavidsonMaintains450.0
FIVNTruist SecuritiesMaintains215.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com