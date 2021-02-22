Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Petrobras Plummets Amid CEO Turmoil

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Petrobras Plummets Amid CEO Turmoil

The Brazilian government’s sudden decision to seek a change in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro’s (NYSE: PBR) CEO following the recent dispute over diesel prices has caused a high level of uncertainty.

The Petrobras Analyst: Frank McGann downgraded Petrobras from Buy to Underperform, while reducing the price target from $17 to $11.

The Petrobras Thesis: The uncertainty caused by the change of the company’s current CEO, Roberto Castello Branco, “could affect certain aspects of Petrobra's business in coming years and increase perceived risks, which could limit upside for the shares,” McGann said in the note.

Although the new CEO, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, has strong leadership skills, his experience in the oil and gas industry and in the management of public companies is limited, the analyst pointed out.

“Although it remains unclear what form these changes could take, these could affect pricing policy and asset sales. We also see a heightened risk of damage to investor confidence. Given that a second pricing crisis has led to a CEO change in less than three years, this is likely to reduce the perception of Petrobras's independence from the Federal Government,” he wrote.

PBR Price Action: Shares of Petrobras dropped 21% to $7.90 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo by Patrick-br/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for PBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020ScotiaBankMaintainsSector Outperform
May 2020Raymond JamesDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
May 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PBR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBR)

36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Management Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMTMorgan StanleyMaintains154.0
WMMorgan StanleyMaintains121.0
WABMorgan StanleyMaintains95.0
VICIMorgan StanleyMaintains28.0
VIACMorgan StanleyMaintains55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com