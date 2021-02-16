Market Overview

Deutsche Bank Upgrades Albemarle On Lithium Earnings Potential

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is poised to benefit from a potential upturn in lithium earnings, according to Deutsche Bank.

The Albemarle Analyst: David Begleiter upgraded Albemarle from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $190.

The Albemarle Thesis: Two new “world-scale” lithium projects are scheduled to commence in 2021, Begleiter said in the upgrade note.

Albemarle is “the largest, most diverse lithium resource base in the world that provides more “shots on goal” than any other lithium company,” the analyst said. 

The company is “well positioned to capitalize on the 27% compound growth in lithium demand” through 2025, he said. 

ALB Price Action: Shares of Albemarle were down 1.4% at $162.34 at last check Tuesday. 

Latest Ratings for ALB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2021CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021KeyBancMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

