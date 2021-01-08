After A Bearish Prediction Last May, Analyst Admits He Was Wrong About Disney

Lightshed Partners' Rich Greenfield acknowledged Friday that "we were wrong" in downgrading Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) in May. He upgraded Disney's stock from Sell to Neutral.

The Thesis: Simply put, a shift towards a bearish stance on Disney's stock in May "has been dead wrong," Greenfield wrote in a report.

The thesis was based on how the market was under-appreciating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Disney's 2020-2021 earnings. But shortly after the downgrade, Disney investors and the market started to look past COVID towards a more normalized world.

"Even 25 years into our analyst career, the market is still teaching us new lessons," he wrote. Disney's stock traded around the $115 area last May.

The analyst's prior bearish thesis was also based on the notion that the appointment of Bob Chapek as CEO was a mistake. But the new CEO "impressed us so far" by focusing on streaming video at the expense of legacy assets and earnings.

4 Things To Watch: Disney is well-positioned to "grow stronger" in the coming months amid four catalysts, BofA Securities' Jessica Reif Ehrlich wrote in a note:

A more widespread launch of Disney+ in Japan and price increases in other regions. Re-openings and capacity increases at theme parks. Resumption of film and TV releases. Synergies stemming from the 21st Century Fox acquisition of certain assets.

Ehrlich maintains at Buy with a $192 price target

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney closed Friday at $178.69.