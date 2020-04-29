Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Analysts React To Earnings: 'Potential Liquidity Crunch Looming'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Ford Analysts React To Earnings: 'Potential Liquidity Crunch Looming'

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares traded lower on Wednesday morning after the company said it burned through $2.2 billion in cash in the first quarter and is expecting a $5 billion loss in the second quarter.

Ford reported first-quarter revenue of $34.3 billion, down 14.9% from a year ago. Ford said the company has $35 billion in cash on its balance sheet, enough to get it through the rest of 2020 with zero production, if necessary.

Massive Losses

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson downgraded Ford from Hold to Sell and said the $5 billion second-quarter loss guidance was much worse than the $3 billion loss Wall Street had anticipated.

“We expect monthly auto sales to bottom in April, but do not anticipate a sharp rebound and therefore recommend selling F shares after a 35%+ bounce from its March low and with a potential liquidity crunch looming as its cash burn accelerates,” Nelson wrote in a note.

CFRA also cut its full-year 2020 EPS loss estimate from -80 cents to -$1.00.

Surviving The Crisis

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said he’s confident Ford has the liquidity to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, but it’s not clear what the investment case is for Ford once things start getting back to normal.

“Ford has demonstrated access to capital, but has not convinced investors how the $ can improve the business,” Jonas wrote.

Still, Jonas is optimistic Ford can survive 2020 break even in 2021 and eventually reach 3.5% EBIT margins.

Bank of America analyst John Murphy said the second quarter will be even tougher for Ford than the first, but the company’s balance sheet improvements have it positioned to eventually come out the other side of the crisis as a stronger company.

“We believe the unprecedented market pressure has likely catalyzed Ford’s planned restructuring and cost reduction efforts, while a renewed focus on higher mix and franchise product coming out of the sales/production trough will help support price and margin,” Murphy wrote.

He said Ford’s primary near-term focus will be on re-starting production, right-sizing its cost structure and managing its product portfolio.

Ratings And Price Targets

  • CFRA has a Sell rating and $4 target.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and $7 target.
  • Bank of America has a Buy rating and $7 target.

Ford's stock traded around $5.40 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

BofA Downgrades Tesla, Says Company 'Faces Several Hurdles'

Ross Gerber Says Tesla Is Pushing Ahead Of Competitors During COVID-19 Pandemic

Ford CEO Jim Hackett, right, with Executive Chairman William Ford Jr. in Detroit. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Latest Ratings for F

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for F
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision
10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020
23 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Ford Motor Falls After Q1 Earnings Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Jonas Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPGIUBSMaintains332.0
SBUXUBSMaintains77.0
HBCPPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
FNDPiper SandlerMaintains44.0
DXCMPiper SandlerMaintains375.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com