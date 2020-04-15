Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Ready To Launch 'iPhone 9'; Analyst Says Initial Sales Could Reach 25M Units

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Ready To Launch 'iPhone 9'; Analyst Says Initial Sales Could Reach 25M Units

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has unveiled its iPhone 9/SE2, the successor to its iPhone SE.

Underlying demand and the prior SE cycle indicate that the company’s target of shipping between 20 million and 25 million units in the first six to nine months appears realistic, according to Wedbush.

"The new iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 11 stuffed into the revamped body of an iPhone 8. Like the original SE, the new phone will start at $399 -- $50 cheaper than the discontinued iPhone 8 which was the least expensive iPhone you could buy new," according to CNET.

See Also: Apple Reportedly Planning Major iPhone Design Overhaul For Fall Launches

The Apple Analyst

Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating for Apple, with a price target of $335.

The Apple Thesis

Apple had to delay the launch of the iPhone 9/SE2 from the original March timeline due to the pandemic and supply chain issues across Asia, Ives said.

The company may have decided to launch a mid-cycle budget smartphone against the challenging backdrop of global lockdowns “in hopes of gaining contained success out of the gates” and may be viewing this as a “low volume, low touch release with little fanfare,” the analyst wrote in a note.

Ives also said Apple is "extremely unlikely" to launch iPhone 12 and 5G models in the September-October timeframe. He assigned a 10%-15% probability of this, given lingering supply chain issues through Asia and the global pandemic “that has consumers worried about their health, groceries, jobs, and hand sanitizer over buying a new $1,000+ iPhone.”

AAPL Price Action

Shares of Apple traded around $285.17 at time of publication Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020NomuraMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
BioXcel Therapeutics CEO Says Wearable Devices Are Another Tool To Combat Alzheimer's Agitation
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Lower Than Expected, But Positive Tone Helps Shares
Apple And Google Give Details On Their Joint Coronavirus Contact Tracing Tool
Commentary: Why Supply Chains Are Weaker Than Their Weakest Link
Apple Reportedly Planning Major iPhone Design Overhaul For Fall Launches
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daniel Ives iPhoneAnalyst Color News Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GSCFRAUpgrades210.0
THTXCanaccord GenuityMaintains11.0
XELMizuhoMaintains63.0
WFCBMO CapitalMaintains35.0
KRUSBMO CapitalMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga