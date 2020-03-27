Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Analyst Turns Bullish After Deep Sell-Off
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Boeing Analyst Turns Bullish After Deep Sell-Off

Argus turned bullish on beleagured Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Friday and said the stock has taken a turn for better, primarily due to the value offered by the shares following their recent sell-off.

The Boeing Analyst

Argus analyst John Eade upgraded shares of Boeing from Hold to Buy, with a 12-month price target of $220. (See his track record here.)

The Boeing Thesis

Boeing has superior long-term prospects due to its significant backlog and strong presence in the growing commercial aerospace industry, Eade said in the Friday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Boeing shares have underperformed in the March quarter, dropping about 45% compared to the S&P 500's 23% decline. In March alone, the stock dipped to a low of $89 before doubling after the sell-off, the analyst said. 

The U.S. government is close to signing a federal rescue package that would provide at least $60 billion in aid for Boeing and its suppliers, he said. 

Among other developments, Eade said the company plans to restart 737 MAX production by May. The analyst said he expects U.S. regulators to clear the grounded plane for return to service by midyear.

The coronavirus emergency in Washington state forced closure of production operations at Boeing's Puget Sound facilities, but the company will be paid for the expected closure period of two weeks, Eade said.

Pressured for cash, the company drew down on its $13.8-billion credit facility in February, suspended its dividend and extended the pause in its stock buyback, the analyst said. 

"Given the production developments as well as the value now present after the sharp stock price decline, we think a BUY rating is warranted."

Boeing Price Action

Boeing shares were trading down 8.16% at $165.72 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Boeing

Boeing Finds Yet Another Problem In The Grounded 737 Max Aircraft

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Credit SuisseReiteratesNeutral
Mar 2020Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2020BairdMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Companies Suspend Dividends, Buybacks As Pandemic Weakens Market
Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Keep Up With The Latest Headlines
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge After Senate, White House Strike Deal On Coronavirus Stimulus Package
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 737 MAX Argus John EadeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RHJP MorganMaintains140.0
NCRJP MorganMaintains27.0
BSBRJP MorganMaintains7.5
MGMJP MorganMaintains30.0
SEDGJP MorganMaintains133.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga