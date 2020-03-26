Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack Usage Jumps 20% As Workers Log On From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Slack Usage Jumps 20% As Workers Log On From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares, which tumbled to a record low of $15.10 in mid-March in the wake of a coronavirus-induced sell-off, have rebounded to the $28 level. 

Slack's simultaneously connected users rose from 10.5 million as of March 16 to 12.5 million as of March 25, the company said in a release, summarizing a "tweetstorm" from CEO Stewart Butterfield. 

Slack User Base Swells During Pandemic

The number of simultaneously connected users differs from the daily active users metric, which stood at 12 million when the company last reported it in October.

Returning teams — an internal Slack metric measuring growth and progression of newly created work teams — rose by more than 120% in Italy, 34% in Japan and 33% in Korea, the company said. 

Slack also noted that newly created work teams increased substantially in the period between March 12 and March 25.

From Feb. 1 through March 25, the company added 9,000 new paid customers, and the average use of Slack increased about 20%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) said last week its communication platform Teams added 12 million daily active users between March 11 and March 18.

Stephens Continues To Like Slack's 2021 Setup

Commenting on Slack's disclosure, Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams said in a note: "As such, we continue to like the FY21 set-up here, absent a significant reduction in enterprise customer growth."

Tthe company had adjusted its fiscal year 2021 guidance twice in the week leading up to its March 12 earnings report and before an inflection in usage in the wake of the pandemic, the analyst said. 

Stephens has an Overweight rating on Slack with a $32 price target.

The stock was trading 10.7% higher to $28.65 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links: 

Slack CEO Sees Increased Demand From Businesses Of All Sizes

Slack's Direct Listing: The Pros And Cons

Photo courtesy of Slack. 

Latest Ratings for WORK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WORK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WORK)

Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter Partner With WHO To Launch Coronavirus Hackathon
105 Biggest Movers From Friday
70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Microsoft Teams Adds 12M Customers In A Week As Coronavirus Forces Remote Work Boom
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Peloton Shares Surge 16% Despite Massive Nasdaq Loss As Coronavirus Increases Demand For In-House Fitness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ryan MacWilliamsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CCBMO CapitalMaintains21.0
APR.UNBMO CapitalMaintains10.2
APDBMO CapitalMaintains245.0
VIEMorgan StanleyMaintains54.0
DOCMorgan StanleyMaintains14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga