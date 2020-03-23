From Record Highs To Bear Market In 21 Days: BofA Says To Avoid Panic Selling, Focus On Quality Stocks

The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled the longest-ever bull market, and the plunge from the market peak into the bear territory occurred in a record 21 days.

As the market teeters on the brink, an analyst at BofA Securities outlined what an investor can do at this juncture.

Panic Selling A ‘Strict No-No'

Historically, the S&P 500's best days generally follow its worst days, BofA equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian said in a note.

"And since the 1930s, if an investor sat out the 10 best return days per decade, his/her returns would be just 91% compared to 14,962% returns since then," the analyst said.

The S&P 500 Index is down about 27% compared to the median bear market decline of 34% since 1929, she said.

"For equity investors, the best recipe for loss avoidance is time: as time horizons lengthen, the probability of losing money in stocks has decreased."

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

High-Quality, Safe Dividend Stocks Better Bets

As treasury yields hover near all-time lows and credit spreads and VIX signal heightened risk aversion, high-quality stocks are the best bets until credit conditions stabilize, Subramanian said.

High-quality stocks are the best hedge against volatility, generating positive returns over every rolling 10-year period, even excluding dividends, the analyst said.

"In fact, even if EPS fell by 20%, the payout ratio would only reach 50%."

Even for investors with a one-year investment horizon, stocks still appear extremely attractive relative to bonds, especially high-quality companies with safe dividends, according to BofA.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 700 Points

After Worst Week Since 2008, What's Next For The Stock Market?