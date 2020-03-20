Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How CrowdStrike Analysts Are Reacting To Cybersecurity Firm's Q4 Print

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
How CrowdStrike Analysts Are Reacting To Cybersecurity Firm's Q4 Print

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a strong beat in its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday. Here's how some analysts reacted to the earnings report.

The CrowdStrike Analysts

Credit Suisse’s Brad Zelnick maintained a Neutral rating with an unchanged $60 price target.

Baird’s Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $53 to $57.

Stifel’s Christopher Speros maintained a Buy rating with an unchanged $90 price target

Needham’s Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating with an unchanged $92 price target

Credit Suisse

CrowdStrike’s earning call highlighted that it is deepening its relationship with customers by strengthening the security of a distributed remote workforce, Zelnick said a note.  

“We believe security is increasingly a data analytics problem, and CrowdStrike’s cloud native approach is well suited to address security threats from emerging attack vectors,” the analyst said. 

Baird

CrowdStrike’s earnings report had three positive readouts, Ruykhaver said:

  • Continues to drive strong ARR growth
  • Positive commentary around Symantec replacement
  • Multi-product adoption demonstrates value of broader platform

Stifel

Following CrowdStrike’s conference call, Speros highlighted four positive catalysts to remain bullish over: 

  • Continued displacement of legacy endpoint prevention vendors
  • Continued adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response solutions as a proactive, front-line security tool
  • Continued adoption of new modules as well as the company's bundles, including the end-to-end Falcon Complete offering
  • The opportunity to push into adjacent markets without the need for an additional footprint within the customer's infrastructure

Needham

After CrowdStrike’s strong fourth-quarter earnings beat, Henderson said the company is on its "coronavirus shopping list" and said "investors will be rewarded for buying and holding onto these shares."

Henderson named six positive catalysts: 

  • Platform scalability and flexibility
  • Module uptake continues to grow
  • Dollar-based net retention above 120%
  • Cloud partnership will likely prove valuable in current environment
  • Professional service gross margins remain high
  • Named leader in Forrester’s March 20 wave for EDR

CrowdStrike Price Action

The stock ended Friday's session up 17.42% at $49.01.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020BairdMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2020RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Crowdstrike
70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FEYEGoldman SachsMaintains16.0
PANWGoldman SachsMaintains195.0
FTNTGoldman SachsMaintains96.0
CHKPGoldman SachsMaintains96.0
ALTRGoldman SachsDowngrades28.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga