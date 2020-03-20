Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Upgrades Uber, Sees More Compelling Price

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Upgrades Uber, Sees More Compelling Price

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) have lost 45% since Feb. 6, versus a 28% decline for the S&P 500, and shares are now attractively priced, according to Wells Fargo.

The Uber Analyst

Brian Fitzgerald upgraded Uber from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while reducing the price target from $45 to $41.

The Uber Thesis

Uber’s value is still dependent on growth trends and this will play out only after the coronavirus-driven disruptions have subsided, Fitzgerald said in a note. He said growing smartphone penetration and continued shift in spend among riders from personal car ownership to ridesharing as favorable trends for the company.

See Also: Ex-Uber Executive Pleads Guilty To Stealing Google's Trade Secrets

Uber is well positioned for the challenging times ahead. Fitzgerald said the company is unlikely to face liquidity issues, as it exited fiscal 2019 with $10 billion of unrestricted cash and has a $2 billion revolver and $1.5 billion in covenant-free debt due in 2023.

Even with an 80% decline in volume in its Ridesharing segment, Uber will still exit fiscal 2020 with $4 billion of unrestricted cash, the analyst said.

“Two-thirds of Uber’s cost structure is variable, creating an automatic shock absorber against decreasing revenues," he wrote in the note.

Fitzgerald expects Uber to emerge from the crisis as a consolidator in the Meal Delivery space.

UBER Price Action

Shares of Uber rose 15% to $23.66 at time of publication Friday.

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2020
Uber CEO Confident Company Will Survive Coronavirus Pandemic, Reveals It Has $10B In Liquidity
Ex-Uber Executive Pleads Guilty To Stealing Google's Trade Secrets
111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
92 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Fitzgerald Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTCWells FargoMaintains56.0
SUWells FargoMaintains25.0
WSMStifelMaintains40.0
OSWStifelMaintains7.0
GIIIStifelMaintains8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga