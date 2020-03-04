Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Eldorado Gold On 5-Year Outlook, Valuation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Eldorado Gold On 5-Year Outlook, Valuation

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) recently announced an updated Life-of-Mine plan for its Kisladag mine in Turkey, which extends the mine’s life from three years to fifteen years through to 2034. The company is also poised to benefit from higher gold prices in the near term, according to BofA Securities.

The Eldorado Gold Analyst

Michael Jalonen upgrades Eldorado Gold from Underperform to Buy while raising the price target from $7.75 to $13.

The Eldorado Gold Thesis

Eldorado Gold’s net asset value estimate has increased, after factoring in Kisladag’s extended mine life and higher gold prices, Jalonen said in the note.

The company has projected 2020 production at between 520,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold at cash costs of $600-$650 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs of $850-$950 per ounce.

Considering the extension of Kisladag’s mine life and rising output from Lamaque and Olympias, Eldorado Gold’s five-year guidance projects gold output to average over 450,000 ounces per annum. “This is a big improvement vs. our prior modeling calling for gold output to decline to below 400,000 ozs by 2024,” the analyst wrote.

He raised the earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 from 62 cents per share to 79 cents per share and from 34 cents per share to 48 cents per share, respectively. Jalonen added that the stock was trading at a 30% discount to “the peer intermediate producer group.”

EGO Price Action

Shares of Eldorado Gold were up 1.06% to $9.53 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for EGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020CIBCUpgradesNeutralOutperformer
Jan 2020Credit SuisseDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jul 2019GMP SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for EGO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EGO)

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
94 Biggest Movers From Friday
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Michael JalonenAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SBUXOppenheimerMaintains95.0
APPSCanaccord GenuityMaintains12.0
TGTBMO CapitalMaintains115.0
HPENomuraMaintains14.0
AZONomuraMaintains1,200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga