Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Consumer Catalysts That Should Benefit Beyond Meat
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Share:
2 Consumer Catalysts That Should Benefit Beyond Meat

Plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) should be considered the "leading company" in the alternative food space and investors should be buyers of the stock, according to Argus.

The Beyond Meat Analyst

Jim Kelleher initiated coverage of Beyond Meat's stock with a Buy rating and $130 price target.

The Beyond Meat Thesis

Beyond Meat boasts a strong brand as evidenced by fourth-quarter revenue that soared 212% year-over-year to $98.5 million. The analyst said the company is well-positioned to continue gaining market share in the food space from two catalysts:

  1. Consumer preferences shifting towards healthier alternatives from meat.
  2. Consumers moving away from the traditional meat industry which is "increasingly recognized as harmful" to the environment.

Beyond Meat's stock is trading at a price/sales multiple of 11.7 times on a two-year forward basis, which Kelleher said is a discount to a 22 multiple when the stock started to trade in 2019.

The stock is also trading at a discount to peers on more preferred metrics, like price/sales-to-revenue growth since the company is still young and unprofitable on a GAAP basis. Specifically, Beyond Meat's stock is trading at a price/sales-to-revenue growth multiple of 0.23 versus a subset of "app economy" peers at 0.63 times.

BYND Price Action

Shares of Beyond Meat were trading higher by 4% to $99.30 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat CEO Talks Health Claims, Asia And More With Cramer

Beyond Meat Vs. Impossible Foods: Product Offerings And Pricing

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Argus ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2020JefferiesMaintainsHold
Feb 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Fed Surprise: 50 Basis Point Cut Does Little To Support Wobbly Markets
Beyond Meat Vs. Impossible Foods: Product Offerings And Pricing
Impossible Foods Slashes Prices By 15% On Average
Beyond Meat CEO Talks Health Claims, Asia And More With Cramer
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Argus Research food Jim Kelleher Plant FoodAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XOMJP MorganMaintains64.0
COPJP MorganMaintains67.0
CVXJP MorganMaintains127.0
FOEDeutsche BankMaintains14.0
CDLXJP MorganMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga