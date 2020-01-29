Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Acknowledges 'Rude Awakening' On Tesla, But Remains Cautious

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Acknowledges 'Rude Awakening' On Tesla, But Remains Cautious

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have tripled in value since last June and are up 35% since the start of 2019. Despite a "rude awakening" as a result of Tesla's stock strength, investors are still overestimating the company's outlook and there are several reasons investors need to remain "cautious," according to BofA Securities.

Tesla reports earnings after Wednesday's close.

The Analyst

John Murphy maintains an Underperform rating on Tesla's stock with a price target lifted from $240 to $350.

The Thesis

A few reasons investors need to hold a cautious stance on Tesla's stock include:

  • The electric vehicle market's total addressable market is "smaller than appreciated" and certainly not unlimited.
  • The cost of capital is "negligible" but only for the time being.
  • Profit and cash flow are neither "good or consistent."
  • The company is "clearly" depending on raising capital, even after operating for more than 10 years.
  • Credit investors have reason to be "skeptical" but have "joined the bandwagon" due to equity cushions.
  • Management's use of creative accounting and presentations "helps on a transitory basis."
  • A large mass rotation towards value plays could "be painful" for Tesla's stock.

Despite a handful of reasons to be concerned, a price target revision is necessary and reflects a "more optimistic bull case scenario and valuation."

Price Action

Shares of Tesla were trading higher by 1.77% at $576.93 at time of publication.

Related Links:

A Bull Vs. Bear Take On Tesla's Stock

Tesla Q4 Earnings Preview: Can The Good News Keep Coming?

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsUnderperform
Jan 2020ReinstatesSell
Jan 2020DowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America BofA Securities electric vehicles John MurphyAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

A Bull Vs. Bear Take On Tesla's Stock
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Jan. 29, 2020: AAPL, TSLA, FB, BYND, MSFT
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SLABSummit Insights GroupDowngrades
WSBCStephens & Co.Maintains39.0
MRCYCanaccord GenuityMaintains85.0
CRCanaccord GenuityMaintains88.0
EBAYCanaccord GenuityMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga