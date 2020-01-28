Market Overview

BofA Says Canopy Growth Should Take Action To Right-Size Costs
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 11:12am   Comments
BofA Says Canopy Growth Should Take Action To Right-Size Costs

Over the past 12 months, Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares have fallen 55.89%. On Tuesday, BofA Securities analyst Christopher Carey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price objective of CA$36.00 ($27.59).

"Canopy sales must be much higher to breakeven on profit," Carey wrote in a note.

According to BofA calculations, Canopy should generate around CA$260 million in quarterly net sales to break-even on EBIT versus CA$109 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The analyst said there are many possible positive scenarios, such as cannabis legalization on the federal level, or Canada speeding up new store openings. Nevertheless, Carey pointed out that a more realistic scenario would be for the company to take better care of its costs.

“Balancing the long-term potential with near-term profitability (namely cash preservation) is the fine line," he wrote.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

On the other positive note, BofA believes Canopy CEO David Klein has enough professional expertise to help the company move forward, as he has previously managed many challenging business transformations.

"[W]e think the time may be right for Canopy to take more decisive action to right-size costs for the near-term realities," according to Carey. "Obvious areas include facilities either under-utilized or not producing, strategic spending, and sales and marketing."

Carey said Canopy is in many ways ahead of its Canada peers, "from leading share in Canada to a robust balance sheet," but needs to enhance its visibility on profit in order to boost investor faith "in the long-term model."

Canopy Growth's stock traded higher by 6.7% to $23 per share on Tuesday morning.

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CGC
Posted-In: BofA Securities Christopher CareyAnalyst Color Cannabis Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

