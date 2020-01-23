Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades Dollar Tree, Cites Potential For Margin Risk

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Downgrades Dollar Tree, Cites Potential For Margin Risk

The bullish case for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) can no longer be justified as benefits from Family Dollar remodels are unlikely to be large enough to offset a gross margin impact, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

Robert Ohmes downgraded Dollar Tree from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $105 to $95.

The Thesis

Dollar Tree's Family Dollar H2 format remodels so far has resulted in comp lifts of around 10% to 12% but at the expense of a higher mix of low-margin consumable goods, Ohmes wrote in a note. While it's clear more consumers are coming to the stores, they're mostly bringing a fixed amount of money and are on a tight budget. As such, the Street's fiscal 2021 estimates appear to be too high and could be revised lower as the year progresses.

Ohmes said Dollar Tree implemented several management changes that pose additional risks for the retail brand. For example, former Family Dollar President Duncan Mac Naughton resigned, which prompted management to combine both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar's merchandising, sourcing and store operations under an Enterprise-wide leadership.

Granted, Dollar Tree has an "impressive" merchandise track record, but the combination of the two businesses brings new complexity in merchandising given a different client profile for each store.

Price Action

Shares of Dollar Tree were trading lower by 1.77% at $88.28.

Related Links:

Dollar Tree's Q3 Margins Disappoint Analysts, Yet They Maintain Bullish Ratings

10 Most Oversold Stocks In The S&P 500

Latest Ratings for DLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2020MaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2020DowngradesOverweightSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America dollar stores family dollar retailAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Most Oversold Stocks In The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TXNJefferiesMaintains164.0
TCBIRBC CapitalMaintains59.0
ASMLRBC CapitalMaintains320.0
CLVSB of A SecuritiesMaintains10.0
FULCB of A SecuritiesMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga