Organigram Analyst Cuts Price Target, Lowers Sales Estimates Ahead Of Q1 Report
Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares lost 63.58% over the past 12 months. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target Monday for the cannabis company ahead of its first-quarter report on Jan. 27.
The Organigram Analyst
Pablo Zuanic maintained an Overweight rating on Organigram and cut the price target from CA$13.30 ($10.25) to CA$9.50 ($7.32).
The Organigram Thesis
In order to mirror market share that's more in line with the August quarter than prior quarters, Cantor trimmed its sales estimates for Organigram, Zuanic said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)
The January and May quarters were not a true representation of the underlying movements considering the effects of price discounts and returns, the analyst said.
The consensus estimates are high, Zuanic said, adding that Cantor is 5% below the Street on sales — and 40% below the conensus adjusted gross margin estimate.
"That said, OGI remains one of the most cost-efficient operators in Canada, with a focused approach, and we continue to think the valuation is attractive (3x 1yF EV/Sales compared with most direct peers at 7-8x)."
It will take a while for Organigram to regain credibility after the company's August quarter, the analyst said.
Organigram experienced a significant drop to $16 million in net sales in the August quarter versus net sales of $25-27 million in the second and third quarters, he said, adding that “we expect minor improvements to $18Mn in the Nov Qtr.”
Organigram Price Action
Organigram shares were down 3.52% at $2.19 at the time of publication.
Latest Ratings for OGI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Nov 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Oct 2019
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
