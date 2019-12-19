Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Initiates Purple Innovation With Bullish Rating, Sees Attractive Growth Opportunities

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Initiates Purple Innovation With Bullish Rating, Sees Attractive Growth Opportunities

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) has executed its turnaround very well, which paves the way for growth over the next few years, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

BofA’s Curtis Nagle initiated coverage of Purple Innovation with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.

The Thesis

Purple Innovation could continue to generate high revenue and earnings growth between 2020 and 2022, backed by new product rollouts, strong marketing and the addition of new wholesale partners, Nagle said in the note.

He added that higher average selling prices and improvements in the manufacturing and supply chain could also boost the company’s revenue and earnings growth.

Purple Innovation has improved its manufacturing, distribution and sourcing operations over the past year and a half, which has significantly boosted its profitability and overall production capacity, the analyst mentioned.

Nagle further said that the company’s business was now more scalable and could support nearly $700 million in sales by the second quarter of 2020. He wrote, “We think this is particularly important in growing the wholesale segment which could potentially double over the next few years.”

Industry conditions seem to be “conducive to growth” for Purple Innovation and “we see several potential tailwinds,” the analyst said.

Price Action

Shares of Purple Innovation were trading higher by 2.63% at $7.80 at time of publication Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PRPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PRPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Curtis NagleAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRPL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZBHNeedhamMaintains187.0
GDPSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains14.0
SYNASummit Insights GroupUpgrades
UISCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On13.0
RPAYCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Lil Wayne's GKUA Brand Increases Product Line, Market Presence