Tesla Analyst Says Automaker's Drive Forward Will Be Smoother

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 3:02pm   Comments
Tesla Analyst Says Automaker's Drive Forward Will Be Smoother

This year was full of ups and downs for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) but the futre looks brighter for the maker of the Model 3, according to Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch.

Tesla 'Hitting Their Stride'

Some of the highlights from Tesla's 2019 include two new car model unveilings and a surprise profit in the third quarter, said CNBC's Becky Quick.

On the other hand, Tesla CEO Elon Musk squared off with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This begs the question: has Tesla "made it through the most difficult days?"

Rusch said Tesla's struggles are a thing of the past. The company is "hitting their stride" in terms of lowering manufacturing costs, he said. 

Recent reports of price cuts in China are a function of passing some of the savings on to consumers, the analyst said. 

Tesla Buying Time? 

Bethany McLean, contributor for CNBC and Vanity Fair, said Tesla's recent profitable quarter bought Musk some time.

This happens to be one of Musk's best talents, and so long as he can show ongoing profit and drive the stock higher, he "keeps on buying himself a lifeline" against bears and naysayers, she said. 

In the meantime, a "religious battle" will continue playing out between short sellers and Tesla's strongest supporters, McLean said. 

"As long as Elon Musk can maintain access to the capital markets he has a chance to pull it out," she said. "If he loses access to the capital markets, then the entire story changes across the board."

Tesla shares were trading 4.17% higher to $394.78 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: automakers CNBC Colin Rusch electric vehicles Elon MuskAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

