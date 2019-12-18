Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify's Stock Is Testing A Key Technical Level
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2019 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Shopify's Stock Is Testing A Key Technical Level

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) shares have more than tripled in the past year, but the stock ran out of gas at around $410 back in August. After a pullback to $282 and a strong rally in the past month, Shopify is entering the last two weeks of 2019 knocking on a key technical resistance level.

The all-time high in the $410 region was resistance back in August, and the $282 to $286 level served as support in September and November. On Wednesday, Shopify shares were up another 3.4% above $400, topping out at $404.80 in intra-day trading as of 12 p.m. ET.

The chart below shows the wide technical trading range that has bound Shopify shares for roughly the past six months.

Shopify message sentiment on StockTwits has been drifting lower from a peak of 89.3% bullish on Nov. 30. Bullish sentiment is now down to just 71.5%, suggesting traders are losing faith in the stock as it approaches its all-time high.

Olivetree's Outlook

Dan Forman, Olivetree sector strategist, said this week the holiday shopping season may be enough of a near-term catalyst to get Shopify over the hump. In the longer term, Forman said Shopify is a secular growth story.

“We have long argued the stock is a secular long for continued upward revisions, incredible growth, subscription services, shopify plus, the defacto best platform play for commerce in the market-place, the exposure from a portfolio perspective to themes like CBD/Province of Ontario, Shopify Capital, and now the co. is pushing much more aggressively into Fulfillment,” Forman said.

Benzinga’s Take

If Shopify breaks through $410 after its extended consolidation period, it could be off to the races for another large leg up for the stock. However, if the breakout attempt fails in coming days, the $410 resistance will be strengthened and Shopify shares could be headed back down to the low end of the trading range in the $280s.

Shopify's stock traded at $400.50 per share at time of publication.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform

Shopify Trades Higher On Cramer M&A Talk

Latest Ratings for SHOP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsOutperform
Oct 2019AssumesOutperform
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dan Forman OlivetreeAnalyst Color Technicals Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

The Week In Cannabis: Brazil Regulates Sales, Michigan Starts Adult Sales, Lil Wayne Goes Green, Federal Agencies Move Forward
Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform
Shopify Trades Higher On Cramer M&A Talk
Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More
Today's Pickup: Amazon Reportedly Tests Inventory Staging For Merchants
PreMarket Prep Recap: Roku Downgrade Makes Markets Go Cuckoo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SLDBNomuraMaintains10.0
LOGIUBSDowngrades
FDXMorgan StanleyMaintains109.0
STMCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On40.0
CTASRBC CapitalMaintains282.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bank of America Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares Following Merger Announcement