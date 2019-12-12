UBS Upgrades GE: Analyzing The Company 'Is Not Trivial'

Market Overview

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
The Street may be guilty of overanalyzing General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) but in reality it requires a "detailed segment level analysis," according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded GE's stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $11.50 to $14.

The Thesis

Mittermair said analyzing GE's stock "is not trivial" and a deep dive into the entire business yields three conclusions to support a bullish stance on the stock:

  1. The company will successfully de-lever itself.
  2. Earnings should grow at 12% in 2020 and accelerate to 29% growth in 2021.
  3. Industrial free cash flow will triple in size to $2.3 billion due to strong performance in the aviation and healthcare units.

Once the thesis plays out, the company's reputation should improve from a "significant cash drag" to "successful transformation," CNBC quoted the analyst as saying. As such, the stock is at a "positive inflection point" into next year.

Beyond 2020, GE's stock should rise to $17 per share in the following year based on assigning a comparable valuation to GE's stock relative to other industrial conglomerates.

Price Action

GE's stock traded higher by 3.6% to $11.36 per share at time of publication.

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: CNBC Markus MittermaierAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

