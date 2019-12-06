Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bulls Praise Dollar General's Q3 Earnings

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Bulls Praise Dollar General's Q3 Earnings

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) reported Thursday third-quarter results which were well interpreted by two analysts.

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas maintains an Overweight rating on Dollar General with a $180 price target.

The Buckingham Research Group's Bob Summers maintains at Buy, $178 price target.

KeyBanc: Built For Growth And Defense

Dollar General reported an EPS beat of $1.42 in the quarter due to stronger than expected sales and a lower than expected tax rate, Thomas wrote in a note. Same-store sales were higher by 4.6% which was 1.6 percentage points better than expected. Encouragingly, comps also accelerated on a one-year and three-year basis but was slightly lower on a two-year basis.

Looking forward Dollar General's "wealth of initiatives," including a focus on DG Fresh, DG Go!, and Fast Track represent catalysts that can spur growth or emphasize the retailer's defensiveness nature. Investors should expect continued top-line growth and longer-term share gains.

Buckingham: 'Everything Is Working'

Dollar General's earnings report shows that not only is "everything is working" but the momentum can continue moving forward, Summers wrote in a note. Management is showing ongoing strategic initiatives are generating results which helps support margins, sales, same-store sales and EPS.

The company's proposition of offering attractive value in the retail sector is backed by the "counter-cyclical nature" of the business, the analyst wrote. However, strong upside in the stock will be dependent on earnings revisions moving higher after a strong multiple expansion over the past year.

Dollar General Price Action

Shares of Dollar General closed Friday down 0.25% at $154.72.

Related Links

Dollar General Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Resilience Back In Picture: Solid Rebound From Early Week Slide Amid Trade Hopes

Latest Ratings for DG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsOverweight
Oct 2019MaintainsOverweight
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bob Summers Bradley Thomas dollar stores KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DG)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; At Home Group Shares Fall
Mid-Day Market Update: Express Jumps After Strong Q3 Results; Sage Therapeutics Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dollar General Earnings Top Expectations
Resilience Back In Picture: Solid Rebound From Early Week Slide Amid Trade Hopes
Dollar General Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wells Fargo Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand On Higher ClimateCo Potential