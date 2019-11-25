Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kara Swisher: It's 'Not A Great Time' For Uber's CEO

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 2:38pm   Comments
Share:
Kara Swisher: It's 'Not A Great Time' For Uber's CEO

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) lost its license to operate in London, and this represents another setback under the leadership of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, according to Recode co-founder Kara Swisher. 

'Not A Great Time' For Khosrowshahi 

Khosrowshahi replaced Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick as CEO in 2017, and one of his first acts was to fly to London to "assuage critics," Swisher said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Monday.

It is now especially "problematic" for Uber if it loses the London market, which is among the top revenue-generating cities outside of the U.S., Swisher said. 

The problem for Khosrowshahi is that Uber's latest London woes follows multiple "stumbles," the tech journalist said.

Most recently, he gave an "unfortunate interview" with Axios where he "misspoke" about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamaal Khashoggi, she said.

What's more obvious and important to investors is that the economics of Uber remain concerning, Swisher said. 

"It's not a great time for him as a CEO." 

A Broader Trend In Tech

Imran Khan, the CEO and co-founder of Verishop, said on CNBC Monday that Uber's problems are consistent with one broader theme.

As the tech economy continues to grow, there will obviously be more scrutiny from government regulators worldwide, he said. 

"I think it's a new way of life." 

Potential 'Nightmare'

Uber faces a potential "nightmare" scenario if it is blacklisted from London, with a financial impact that could be as much as a 4% top-line hit, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Uber may even be guilty of being caught "flat-footed" by London's decision, he said.

Uber shares were down 1.42% at $29.15 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Insider Selling At Ride-Hailing Companies: Uber Vs. Lyft

Uber Short Sellers Are Cashing Out In Droves

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Daniel Ives Dara Khosrowshahi Kara Swisher LondonAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Benzinga Pro's Top 6 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 25, 2019: TSLA, UBER, IBKR, XRX, DIS, EBAY
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Uber Trades Lower After Losing London License
18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Insider Selling At Ride-Hailing Companies: Uber Vs. Lyft
Uber Short Sellers Are Cashing Out In Droves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TIFKeyBancDowngrades
ADMPMaxim GroupDowngrades
CBAYOppenheimerDowngrades
LJPCSunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngrades
UMCCitiUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bank Of America Upgrades Zscaler Following Big Sell-Off