Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Street's Mixed Reaction To Weight Watchers: Concerning Quarter, But 2020 Is Key

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 11:33am   Comments
Share:
The Street's Mixed Reaction To Weight Watchers: Concerning Quarter, But 2020 Is Key

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported mixed third-quarter results. Here is a summary of how some of the Street's top analysts reacted to the print and management's outlook.

The Analysts

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintains a Neutral rating on Weight Watchers with a $38 price target.

Bank of America analyst Olivia Tong maintains at Buy, unchanged $40 price target.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded from Buy to Neutral, price target lowered from $44 to $33.

UBS: 'Fine' Quarter But Street Expected More

Weight Watchers reported a "fine" quarter but the level of growth but the Street was likely expecting "a bit more," Lasser said.

Subscriber growth accelerated from 1.5% in the second quarter to 5.7%, partly due to a marketing campaign and extended discounts. As such, total revenue fell slightly short of expectations and gross margins of 55.9% fell 300 basis points despite faster digital growth.

The stock will likely be determined after next Monday's new program launch, the sustainability of top-line performance, and contribution margin.

Related Link: Weight Watchers Soars, But These Analysts Remain On The Sidelines

BofA: 2020 A Catalyst Year

Weight Watchers' management team deserves credit for showing an "improved focus" versus last, Tong said. Specifically, management is better emphasizing the weight loss component of its programs after learning from past mistakes.

Heading into 2020, Tong said the innovation at Weight Watchers "screens fundamentally sound," especially in terms of personalization. The company can also see benefits from Oprah's 2020 tour and notably easier year-over-year comps. As such, the company has the potential to see "outsized" earnings growth, even if it spends more to support innovation.

DA Davidson: 'Concerning' Metric

Bolton Weiser said while subscriber metrics came in better than expected, there was no corresponding gross margin upside, which is "concerning" given the "dampening effect" on sales from a digital shift.

Near-term uncertainty related to uncertainty over the upcoming diet season and execution related to the new program takes precedence. As such, the research firm could re-evaluate its stance on the stock after results are made clear.

The stock traded lower by 15% to $31.83 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for WW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsHold
Nov 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WW)

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2019
Weight Watchers Stock Falls After Q3 Sales Miss
A Preview Of Weight Watchers International's Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2019
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

AstraZeneca Named The Most Innovative Global Pharma Company