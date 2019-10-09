Market Overview

Peloton's Worth A Ride, Baird Says In Bullish Initiation

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 1:57pm   Comments
Baird Equity Research started coverage of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) with a bullish rating, citing a large potential market and disruptive platform. 

The Analyst

Baird’s Jonathan Komp initiated coverage of Peloton with an Outperform rating and $28 price target.

The Thesis

Komp cited “very positive” customer satisfaction ratings for the newly public Peloton — with more than 60% of users saying they "love" the product — and said he sees substantial long-term sales and profit upside. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst acknowledged that Peloton’s late September IPO was disappointing; the stock is off more than 15% from its $29 IPO price.

As the company invests, it may prove difficult to achieve profitability in the first few years, Komp said. 

At the same time, Peloton has a large addressable market and could capture a $5-billion-plus revenue opportunity by fiscal 2024, he said. 

"PTON possesses substantial long-term sales/profit upside." 

Price Action

Peloton shares were trading 6.55% higher at $24.73 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Peloton.

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird Equity Research Jonathan KompAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

