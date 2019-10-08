Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Downgrades Ezcorp Following Recent Board Changes

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Downgrades Ezcorp Following Recent Board Changes

Despite a compelling valuation, it is difficult to assign Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) a Buy rating following the recent corporate governance actions which represents a misalignment with non-voting shareholders, according to Jefferies.

The Analyst

Jefferies’ John Hecht downgraded Ezcorp from Buy to Hold while reducing the price target from $13.50 to $6.50.

The Thesis

Ezcorp has appointed Phil Cohen, the sole owner of the voting shares, as Executive Chairman of the Board. Although Mr. Cohen has vast experience, his history with the company reflects actions that are “not in the best interest of non-voting shareholders,” Hecht said in the note.

“Such actions include outside consulting relationships with very high levels of pay to Mr. Cohen with little justification or accountability and influence on a series of acquisitions which have a poor record of success,” the analyst wrote.

He added that Mr. Cohen has been involved with Ezcorp, but had become more hands off, thereby reducing his influence. The latest development means that his involvement will now become more direct.

These developments limit Ezcorp’s ability to access more efficient sources of capital, which have recently hampered the company's growth. With this, Ezcorp will be constrained from any acquisition activity, which has benefited its peers, Hecht mentioned.

Share Price

Shares of Ezcorp had dropped 13.51% to $5.36 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for EZPW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2017UpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EZPW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jefferies John HechtAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EZPW)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BXBMO CapitalInitiates Coverage On44.0
EZPWJefferiesDowngrades
HNPUBSUpgrades
QGENBank of AmericaMaintains33.0
HABank of AmericaMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Commentary: CSX Beta Test Trip Plans Score Card Introduced