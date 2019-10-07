Market Overview

Citigroup Upgrades Uber On Higher Revenue Projections

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 11:44am   Comments
Citigroup Upgrades Uber On Higher Revenue Projections

Citigroup upgraded Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Monday, citing the potential for the stock to rise on better third quarter earnings.

The Analyst

Itay Michaeli upgraded Uber from Neutral to Buy and maintained a $45 price target.

The Thesis

Second-half revenue for the ridesharing pioneer is expected to accelerate, Michaeli said in the upgrade note, adding that the stock has been hampered by worries about a new California law that could turn gig workers into employees there — and by the lockup period from the company’s May IPO. (See the analyst's track record here.)

“While these overhangs will likely persist, we believe Q3 results could swing sentiment more favorable, as H2 revenue is expected to accelerate and as high level (California law) scenarios now appear better understood.”

Uber’s relative position on the potential for the move to autonomous vehicles has improved, and there may be potential profit opportunities from next-generation vehicles such as electric cars, according to Citi.

Price Action

Uber stock was was up 2.26% at $30.34 at the time of publication.

Uber And Lyft Hold Their Breath In The Wake Of California Bill

Lyft, Uber Regulatory Hurdles Keep This Analyst On The Sidelines For Now

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citigroup Itay Michaeli ride-hailingAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

