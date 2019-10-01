Market Overview

Wells Fargo Upgrades VMware, Defying Bearish Market Sentiment

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Contrary to broad investor concern, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) seems well-positioned to emerge as the leader in the market for Kubernetes-based, multi-cloud platform solutions, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Philip Winslow upgrades VMware from Neutral to Outperform, raising the price target from $140 to $180.

The Thesis

Investors have been concerned about the demand for VMware’s virtualization-centric product portfolio being negatively impacted by rising interest in deploying containerized applications into Kubernetes-centric environments, Winslow said in the upgrade note.

He added, however, that the recent acquisitions of Bitnami, Heptio and Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) as well as the VMware Tanzu release will position the company to become a leader in the Kubernetes-based, multi-cloud infrastructure market.

There are several complexities of deploying Kubernetes, especially when managing resources across multiple clouds and in-house datacenters.

VMware is now focusing on “creating a bridge for traditional enterprise datacenters, cloud-native platforms, and public cloud environments to coexist and integrate,” Winslow wrote.

The analyst mentioned the company could leverage its reach of 70 million workloads across 300,000+ customers on its vSphere platform.

This could evolve into a native Kubernetes platform for virtual machines and containers and, combined with the introduction of Tanzu Mission Control, could “solidify VMware’s position as “the” abstraction company for the hybrid-/multi-cloud infrastructure stack,” Winslow said.

Price Action

Shares of VMware were up 2.09% to $153.20 at time of publishing on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform
Sep 2019UpgradesSellNeutral

Posted-In: Philip Winslow Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

