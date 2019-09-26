Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) shares are advancing to their highest level since early July following a positive analyst action on the stock.

The Analyst

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum upgraded shares of AbbVie from Neutral to Buy with a $90 price target, suggesting roughly 25% upside from current levels.

The Thesis

AbbVie will extract significant shareholder value from its proposed Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) acquisition, given its "industry-leading commercial focus and patient/physician centricity," analyst Baum said.

Even within AbbVie's portfolio, the analyst said he thinks the market is underappreciating the commercial potential of both plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi and rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq.

The analyst said he expected optimal PBM access, given the sizeable Humira rebate and the company's managed market excellence.

Dispelling Citi's earlier fears over the anticipated impact of biosimilars, the Allergan transaction provides a reasonably secure earnings floor and dividend on which the multiple can expand, the firm said.

The valuation is likely to improve, as Phase 3 readouts and revenue from new drugs kick in, it added.

The Price Action

At last check, AbbVie shares were advancing 2.30% to $73.78.

Related Links
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company

Latest Ratings for ABBV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ABBV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Baum CitigroupAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + ABBV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda's Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie's, Decision Day For J&J
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference
11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NWPXNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On35.0
AIRStifelMaintains55.0
NXGNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CHNGDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CERNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

WeedMD Wraps $13.12-Million Bought-Deal Offering