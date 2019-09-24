Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Moves To The Sidelines After Altra Industrial Motion's Recent Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Moves To The Sidelines After Altra Industrial Motion's Recent Rally

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) faces incremental risks in a few important markets, which weighs on its 2020 outlook, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Jeffrey Hammond downgraded on Altra Industrial Motion from Overweight to Sector Weight.

The Thesis

The Class 8 Truck and Industrial-Germany markets could contract by around 15% in 2020, impacting approximately $400 million of Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, Hammond said in the downgrade note.

He added that both these markets contribute about 20% of the company’s total sales.

The loss in revenue in 2020 could translate to an estimated EBITDA drag of $20 million, more than offsetting the expected synergies from the merger of Fortive Corp’s (NYSE: FTV) Automation and Specialty platform, Hammond said.

He reduced the EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 from $2.90 to $2.85 and from $3.20 to $2.75, respectively.

The analyst further mentioned that the stock could re-rate in the long term, and that the company “has yet to fully flex its cash generating muscle.” However, he recommended investors to wait for a better entry point.

Price Action

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion had declined 7.23% to $26.44 at the time of publishing Tuesday.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Latest Ratings for AIMC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Jul 2019MaintainsOverweight
Oct 2018MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AIMC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jeffrey Hammond KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIMC + FTV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TAKJefferiesInitiates Coverage On
BBScotiabankDowngrades
OMABUBSUpgrades
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Facebook Says CTRL-Labs Acquisition Could 'Change The Way We Connect'