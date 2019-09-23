Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Concerns Wells Fargo Has With G-III Apparel Group

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
3 Concerns Wells Fargo Has With G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has lost around half of its value amid tariff concerns and investors should avoid buying the stock even if it looks "optically inexpensive," according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Gulmi initiated coverage of G-III with a Market Perform rating and $26 price target.

The Thesis

G-III's stock has been hard hit after the List 3 tariffs came online last September and aren't particularly expensive at current levels of 8.4 times P/E and 6.1 times next 12 months EBITDA, Gulmi wrote in a note. The company also boasts a large portfolio of licensed, owned and private label brands that enjoy worldwide popularity.

However, Gulmi said the bullish case for G-III's stock is hard to justify at current levels for three key reasons.

First, while tariffs are likely to impact the majority of apparel companies, G-III has the highest amount of exposure to China sourcing at 61% versus its peers at a high-teens rate.

Second, the company's domestic wholesale market accounts for more than 70% of total revenue and is showing signs of slowdown. In fact, the segment is showing an "increasingly worrisome outlook" from slower traffic trends and rising inventory levels.

Third, the retail business is projected to post a loss for the fourth consecutive year and management is starting to show a pattern of revising loss projections.

"The majority of these issues appear to be reflected in today's share price but our concern is these headwinds could continue to weigh on both fundamentals and sentiment in the near term," the analyst wrote in the note.

Benzinga's Take

The company's overexposure to China outweighs any brand strength and the stock doesn't offer a dividend.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links

Bank of America: G-III Has A Tariff Problem

New Trade Coalition Seeks Stronger Congressional Tariff Control

Latest Ratings for GIII

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GIII
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel China Matthew Gulmi tariffsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIII)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Lands' End Surges On Upbeat Results; Mallinckrodt Shares Plummet
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; G-III Apparel Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Signet Jewelers Profit Beats Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LGIHBTIGReiterates65.0
NXSTBenchmarkMaintains150.0
ANIKFirst AnalysisDowngrades
HUNAlembic GlobalAssumes
POOLStephens & Co.Reiterates196.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

ESPN To Stream Additional Sports Programming On Facebook Watch