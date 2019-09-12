Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) dropped on Thursday after a lackluster first-quarter print that also kept sell-side analysts tepid on the stock.

Quarterly sales came in at $9.21 billion, missing estimates by $72 million and guidance for the current quarter was below estimates. The company did announce its cloud Enterprise Resources Planning, or ERP, business, grew 33%.

The company also announced CEO Mark Hurd will take a medical leave of absence.

The Analysts

Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss remains Equal-Weight on Oracle with a $59 price target.

UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe remains Neutral with a $57 price target on the stock.

BMO’s Keith Bachman kept a Market Perform rating on the stock while raising the target price from $59 to $60.

The Theses

Weiss noted that the “shaky” print was blamed on a license miss, with management citing a sales reorganization. But several other factors kept him cautious, he said, citing mixed performance in Oracle’s apps portfolio another quarter of year-over-year deferred revenue declines, and the step-back in full-year revenue growth targets.

“The lack of revenue or operating income growth likely keeps the multiple rangebound,” Weiss said of the stock’s prospects.

Swanson Lowe acknowledged the sales reorganization’s contribution to the slow start to the fiscal year, but said the stock isn’t likely to rise above the problem.

“The combination of persistent low-single digit growth and soft cash flow is likely to keep ORCL's valuation at current levels,” Swanson Lowe wrote in a note.

She did, however, add that she sees little risk from Hurd’s medical absence noting a co-CEO structure with Safra Catz, and the ongoing involvement of founder Larry Ellison.

Missed Opportunities

Bachman thinks Oracle has shown disappointing execution when confronted with large opportunities in past years, and fears more of the same, adding skepticism on the impact of reported growth in its ERP and autonomous data base businesses. Adoption time periods for those markets are both “very long,” Bachman posed.

“Also, Oracle needs to try to balance new growth opportunities with the risk of further erosion in existing, legacy markets,” he said.

Price Action

Investors also weren’t forgiving. At publication time, Oracle stock was down 4.3% to $53.89.

Related Links:

Oracle Reports Q1 Sales Miss

Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract

Photo credit: Raysonho, via WikimediaCommons

Latest Ratings for ORCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2019MaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ORCL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMOAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Oracle Reports Early In Surprise Move As Trump Surprises With Positive Trade Tweet
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2019
Oracle, Tailored Brands Fall In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Oracle Reports Q1 Sales Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TOCAEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
SOBank of AmericaMaintains64.0
TOCAH.C. WainwrightDowngrades
GPCBank of AmericaMaintains105.0
FTSBank of AmericaMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Tailored Brands Shares Tumble