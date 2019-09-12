Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Upgrades Kaman On Potential M&A Moves

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Upgrades Kaman On Potential M&A Moves

Meetings with management suggest that Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) would focus on acquiring highly engineered products in attractive end markets and that the company has an active deal pipeline, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Steve Barger upgraded the rating on Kaman to Overweight while keeping the price target unchanged at $72.

The Thesis

With the close of the Distribution sale, Kaman has around $1 billion available for redeployment, Barger said in the note.

The company is likely to “take a disciplined approach” in deploying these funds and may not spend the complete amount in the near term, the analyst mentioned.

The focus would be on acquiring highly engineered products in attractive end markets, like aerospace and medical. Barger added that he expects the targets to be accretive to Kaman’s margin, EPS and FCF, which would expand or at least support the company’s valuation multiple.

Management also remains focused on reducing costs by $15 million-$20 million following the divestiture.

“Beyond those identified savings, we think KAMN is focused on appropriately managing its overhead structure to accommodate its evolving portfolio,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Kaman were up 2.20% to $63.51 Thursday.

Related Links
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Kaman Receives an Order for the K-MAX Medium to Heavy Lift Helicopter

Latest Ratings for KAMN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Dec 2018DowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Jul 2018Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KAMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Steve BargerAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KAMN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TOCAEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
SOBank of AmericaMaintains64.0
TOCAH.C. WainwrightDowngrades
GPCBank of AmericaMaintains105.0
FTSBank of AmericaMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Oppenheimer Turns Bullish On Seattle Genetics, Says Optimism Fueled By Pipeline Readouts