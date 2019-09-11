Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Upgrades Alcoa After 'Key Downside Risk Factor' Dissipates

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Upgrades Alcoa After 'Key Downside Risk Factor' Dissipates

The bullish case for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) can be made after a "key downside risk factor" has played out while restructuring efforts could soon show benefits, according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth upgraded Alcoa from Neutral to Outperform with a price target lifted from $26 to $27.

The Thesis

Alcoa has direct exposure to the price of aluminum, which Woodworth said has fallen from around $420/t in April to its current level of less than $300/t. After the sharp fall, the commodity is now poised to move back higher as Chinese refineries are cash negative and the country could implement cuts to their production.

Fundamentals in the aluminum market are "not that bad" and Woodworth said that could benefit from new demand in packaging, automotive and aerospace. Aluminum also has exposure to electric vehicles through battery boxes and lightweighting requirements. The metal is also less sensitive to housing and infrastructure trends unlike copper.

Meanwhile, multiple restructuring efforts including streamlining its organization structure could result in $60 million to $80 million in savings, the analyst wrote in the note. Other cost savings could come from the company's final exit in Spain and a restructured labor agreement in Canada.

Management is expected to quantify any financial benefits in its coming earnings report.

Price Action

Shares of Alcoa were trading higher by 2.8% at $21.44.

Related Links:

Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations, Cuts Staff

Alcoa Analyst Says Alumina Oversupply Concerns Outweigh Short-Term Profit Opportunity

Latest Ratings for AA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aluminum Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASADQ Down 0.5%; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations
Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations, Cuts Staff
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TUSKJohnson RiceDowngrades
ATUJP MorganDowngrades18.0
DVAWilliam BlairDowngrades
LGIHJP MorganDowngrades84.5
CCSJP MorganUpgrades32.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Ex-NYSE CEO: Hong Kong Exchange Makes Big Bet With LSE Offer