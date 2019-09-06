Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Analyst Thinks Guidewire Needs To Work Through Near-Term Changes

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
This Analyst Thinks Guidewire Needs To Work Through Near-Term Changes

Software provider to the P&C insurance industry company Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter results which were better than expected but management's guidance disappointed, according to JMP.

The Analyst

JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintains a Market Perform rating on Guidewire's stock.

The Thesis

Guidewire reported a six cent EPS beat in the fiscal fourth quarter and a $3 million revenue beat at $208 million, Walravens wrote in a note. However, revenue was down 13% from last year and annual recurring revenue rose 13% but short of management's initial guidance of 15% to 18%.

Management's guidance for the fiscal first quarter was disappointing as EPS was guided at one cent to five cents versus the consensus estimate of 27 cents. Revenue of $149 million to $153 million was also short of expectations at $187 million.

The company's leadership position within the $2 trillion global P&C insurance industry remains unchanged but management needs to address multiple near-term changes, the analyst wrote. These include: evolving the business to better service Guidewire cloud demand, transforming to a subscription revenue company, transitioning the new CEO Mike Rosenbaum, implementing a greater usage of ramped deals and deal with the competitive landscape as rivals Duck Creek and Majesco continue maturing and strengthening.

Finally, Guidewire's stock is fairly valued at 7.6 times 2021 estimated EV/revenue and 33.7 times 2021 estimated EV/free cash flow versus the vertical software peer group median at 6.3 times and 24.0 times, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Guidewire Software hit a new 52-week high of $110.67 Friday morning and were trading higher by more than 18% at $113.05.

Related Links:

'A Massive Green Field Growth Opportunity': Wall Street Weighs In On DocuSign

Zoom Communications Posts Q2 Beat-And-Raise, 96% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Latest Ratings for GWRE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight
Mar 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2019ReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GWRE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: insurance JMP Patrick WalravensAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWRE)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 100 Points; Domo Shares Tumble On Weak Forecast
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Guidewire Software Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WYNNJP MorganMaintains136.0
WHJP MorganMaintains61.0
TEVAJP MorganMaintains7.0
SHOJP MorganMaintains11.0
RHPJP MorganMaintains76.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 100 Points; Domo Shares Tumble On Weak Forecast