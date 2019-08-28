Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO Reviews Scotiabank's Q3

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 1:06pm   Comments
Share:

Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) reported fiscal third-quarter results, which were lifted by better-than-expected retail performance, according to BMO.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Sohrab Movahedi maintains an Outperform rating on Bank of Nova Scotia with a price target lowered from CA$80 to CA$78.

The Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, reported an adjusted cash EPS of $1.88 in the quarter which beat expectations of $1.83 per share. Movahedi said the beat can be attributed to multiple business lines domestically and internationally performing better than expected.

The Canadian banking business (50% of total bank) accounts recorded a 3% year-over-year increase in earnings at $1.1 billion with notable strength in Wealth Management and aided by better-than-expected contribution from recent acquisitions.

Movahedi said the international banking business (35% of total bank) saw a 14% improvement in earnings due to a strong 27% loan growth. The smallest unit, Global Banking & Markets (16% of total bank) did show a 15% drop in earnings and 20% higher trading revenue was offset by lower underwriting and advisory revenue along with higher expenses.

Price Action

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading higher at CA$69.20.

Related Links:

Bank Of Nova Scotia Ticks Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

BMO Remains Whitecap Resources Bull After Business Update

Posted-In: banks BMO Capital Markets Canada Canadian banks Sohrab MovahediAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HPEOppenheimerMaintains17.0
VEEVStephens & Co.Maintains185.0
SECLSAUpgrades
TTCDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On
MTWDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Origin House Had 'Another Quarter Of Record Revenue Growth'