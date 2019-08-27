The Candian TSX-listed oil and gas company Whitecap Resources Inc (TSX: WCP) (OTC: SPGYF) announced Monday that it will take a "more cautious approach" to manage costs and improve its balance sheet.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ray Kwan maintained an Outperform rating on Whitecap Resources with a price target lowered from CA$7 ($5.26) to CA$6 ($4.51).

Whitecap said it plans on reducing capital expenditures in the back half of 2019 by 17%, which should bring total 2019 capital expenditures to $400 million, or $50 million less than prior guidance.

The company's move to reduce capital and maximize free cash flow is the "right decision," Kwan said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

The analyst named the following takeaways from the company's plan:

The dividend payout can be sustained so long as WTI oil trades at $45 per barrel or above.

Average production guidance for 2019 remains unchanged at 70,000-72,000boe/d but exit fourth quarter production guidance was lowered from 77,000boe/d to 74,000-75,000boe/d.

Free cash flow post-dividend for 2019 is estimated by Kwan to be $124 million, which implies an all-in payout ratio of 81%. 2020's all-in payout ratio is modeled at 96%.

Separately, the company said it fixed $200 million of bank debt at an interest rate of 3.25% per year for the next five years. Whitecap's total net debt currently stands at $1.2 billion out of a total debt capacity of $1.77 billion.

Over-the-counter Whitecap Resources shares were down 3.57% at $2.60 at the time of publication.

