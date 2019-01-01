QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.4K
Div / Yield
0.21/2.92%
52 Wk
3.64 - 7.74
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
5.29
Open
-
P/E
2.7
EPS
2.4
Shares
634.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Whitecap Resources Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Whitecap Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whitecap Res (SPGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whitecap Res (OTCPK: SPGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whitecap Res's (SPGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whitecap Res.

Q

What is the target price for Whitecap Res (SPGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whitecap Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Whitecap Res (SPGYF)?

A

The stock price for Whitecap Res (OTCPK: SPGYF) is $7.255 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Whitecap Res (SPGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whitecap Res.

Q

When is Whitecap Res (OTCPK:SPGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Whitecap Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whitecap Res (SPGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whitecap Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Whitecap Res (SPGYF) operate in?

A

Whitecap Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.