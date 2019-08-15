Macy's 'Innovation Ideas' Are Good But Not Good Enough, Morgan Stanley Says
Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) presented to investors new details of a turnaround plan that sounds compelling but not enough to "turn the tide," according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintains an Underweight rating on Macy's with a price target lowered from $20 to $17.
The Thesis
Macy's reported second-quarter results, which expanded its total core retail operations losses to $70 million for the first half of 2019, Greenberger wrote in a note. Total operating income dollars were 37% lower year-over-year at $361 million. More concerning is the fact that core retail EBIT dollars in the fourth quarter at $645 million is now down 68% since peaking in 2014.
During Macy's conference call management detailed new initiatives, including a new ThredUp pilot (fashion resale marketplace) and a subscription service at Bloomingdale's that can eventually be expanded to the core Macy's store.
Management also detailed encouraging results from pilot projects. The company said it realized $4 of incremental margin per inventory unit for an additional $2/unit cost from its "Hold and Flow" test. All six destination businesses that focus on fine jewelry, mens' tailored, and women's shoes outperformed on market share, return on investment, and profit.
The company deserves credit for its effort to innovate and implement new and creative strategies to drive business. However, Greenberger said there is no clear sign that the declining core retail EBIT trend can reverse and the company faces new risk from deteriorating credit and new tariffs.
Price Action
Shares of Macy's were trading lower by 4.6% Thursday at $16.02.
Related Links:
Cramer On Macy's: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere
Macy's Falls After Big Q2 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut
Photo by Fastily/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for M
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Maintains
|Hold
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Jan 2019
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for M
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley retailAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.